After their 2-0 win over rivals Houston last weekend in the Texas Derby, FC Dallas is now hoping to go on a positive run as they begin a busy month of May.

FC Dallas is looking for their first victory away from Toyota Stadium this season. After ending a seven-game winless streak last week against Houston, head coach Nico Estevez wants the club to carry the right mentality into their match at Toronto on Saturday.

“As we always say, they're never too high, never too low. It's to take the positive things that we did against Houston to carry through the week and help us to have the same mentality,” said Estevez. “Also, some of the things that we didn't do well, keep improving on those, and as we always say, it is a process and trying to keep growing throughout the season in getting results.”

Toronto is somewhat of an unfamiliar opponent for FC Dallas. Saturday will be the club's first meeting in two years (oddly enough, Estevez’s first game as manager with FC Dallas) and FCD's first trip to BMO Field since 2018. Dallas won on their last trip to Toronto, but Estevez knows they cannot draw on that game given the rebuilding that is going on in Toronto under new manager John Herdman.

“They have been rebuilding with a new coach, new ideas, and a new formation. They have talented players in their squad and young players with really good potential,” said Estevez about Toronto. “I think this is a team that is growing throughout the season. They were very clear about what they were looking for in how they play, and I think it is a great opportunity for us, you know, to go there against a good team.”

Toronto is coming off back-to-back wins of their own, including a come-from-behind victory last weekend in Florida against Orlando City SC. A win in Toronto would be FC Dallas’ first road win since the win at the LA Galaxy on Decision Day last season.

“It is important against Toronto to get another victory that would put us in a very close position to the playoffs, and that is what we work on,” said Estevez. “I think the team can carry that confidence from the last game we played against Houston and maybe continue to have a good performance and try to get the three points.