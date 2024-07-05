Photo via FC Dallas

The fireworks were big and loud on July 4th for FC Dallas. Not only did the post-game celebration include the annual fireworks show for the fans, but the game itself included plenty of fireworks, as FC Dallas downed the Portland Timbers 3-2.

FC Dallas's come-from-behind win helped end a two-game losing streak. The club now heads to Kansas City for what will be one of its most important weeks this season.

We’ll shift gears to Kansas City tomorrow, but let’s first dive into last night’s fun win with some items we learned along the way.

More aggressive play leads to more chances

I won’t dive too much into the first half. Aside from the Timbers getting a very early look at goal 16 seconds into the match and then the actual first goal of the game minutes later, there really wasn’t a ton to write home about in the opening 45 minutes.

Thankfully, whatever interim manager Peter Luccin said at halftime worked. FC Dallas came out more aggressive and pressed the Timbers into bad turnovers on their own end.