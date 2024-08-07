It may seem unusual to discuss rosters and contracts during the summer, but FC Dallas's recent early exit from the Leagues Cup with consecutive losses to St. Louis CITY SC and FC Juarez has created an opportunity to address these matters.

As MLS play resumes in D.C. for FC Dallas at the end of the month, interim manager Peter Luccin will face the challenging task of preparing his squad for a playoff push. However, the nine remaining games on the calendar will not only determine the team’s playoff chances but also have a significant impact on the roster for next season.

To get a better grasp of the potential impact of these games, let’s break down the roster based on contract status. This analysis will help us spot players who are fighting for a spot on the 2025 roster and those who might be on the chopping block.

The playoff push will determine a lot of next year’s roster

Thanks to the league’s handy Roster Profiles, we have a clear picture of who will be playing for a 2025 contract once the league resumes play later this month.

Currently, FC Dallas has 16 players with contract options for 2025 and two who will be out of contract once the season is complete.