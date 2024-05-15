Photo via FC Dallas

Every May is peak MLS nerd Christmas as the MLS Players Association reveals its salary guide for the new season.

Christmas came today, as the MLSPA posted this year’s salary information, only to quickly take it down.

Before we get to the numbers, we will make some standard disclaimers. We list both the base salary and the total compensation (technical term: Annual Average Guaranteed Compensation), which is the best guess that includes signing bonuses and other guaranteed payments averaged over the contract's term.

Note: This information was accessed on the Major League Soccer Player’s Association website earlier today, but that link is no longer available. If anything changes in tomorrow’s official release, we will update this post. But for now, we are standing by these numbers.

Quick Notes for 2024:

Middle of the pack in spending: FC Dallas lands in 15th place out of the 29 clubs. The salary guide also includes the 2025 expansion side, San Diego FC, as they are also starting to build for next season. For those curious, Inter Miami sits atop the league, spending at a wild…$41 million. They blow everyone out of the water thanks to some guy named Lionel Messi.