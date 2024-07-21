Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas has earned one more All-Star nomination this season, as forward Petar Musa was added to the annual game’s roster today. The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Musa joins teammate Maarten Paes as a first-time nominee for the club. This is the first time since Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira represented FC Dallas in the 2022 MLS All-Star game that two FC Dallas players were named All-Stars.

The Croatian has appeared 25 times for Dallas and has contributed with 14 goals and two assists across all competitions. Since June 19, Musa (eight goals in seven games) and Columbus’ Cucho Hernández (eight goals in eight games) have scored the most goals in MLS league play.

Musa is tied for first all-time for most league goals scored in his first year with FC Dallas alongside Damian Alvarez and Jason Kreis.