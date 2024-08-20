Photo via FC Dallas

As someone who grew up with school starting in late August or even after Labor Day in September, I may never fully adjust to schools beginning in early-to-mid August, like they do here in Texas. Nevertheless, here we are, school is back, and that also means college campuses are once again filled with students for the new semester.

Loads of former FC Dallas players have set off to college for the fall, with new seasons set to kick off later this week for most of the players out there. Here are four college guys I’ll be keeping a close eye on this fall.