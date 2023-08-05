Photo via FC Dallas

Following the win over Mazatlan on Wednesday night, FC Dallas had a busy week outside of the field by making three roster moves within a two-day period.

The club first signed veteran midfielder Asier Illarramendi before trading away Homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo. Then on Friday, the club added another midfielder, Canadian Liam Fraser.

During his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, head coach Nico Estevez explains the reasoning behind trading away one of their academy graduates to a conference rival.