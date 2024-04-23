Photo via FC Dallas

Most of you know that I am a pretty optimistic person. I probably tend to lean more optimistic about FC Dallas than most folks.

But the last couple of weeks have changed how I view this club. Six losses out of nine games to begin the new season, with the only win coming in the dying minutes of the season opener.

Man does that game feel like an eternity ago.

I wanted to begin today with a look at how the Hunts have handled coaching changes in the past since taking over the club. Clark and Dan tend to take a slower approach than most owners in this league.

The Hunts took over FC Dallas in 2003, so we’ll only examine coaching changes during their tenure as team owners. I also won’t include Marco Ferruzzi in this discussion, as he was only an interim head coach twice. I’m also not going to include Colin Clarke in this discussion either, even though he was there as the Hunts took over. His tenure was pretty solid and only ended after a playoff exit.