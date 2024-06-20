Photo via Mike Brooks

For the first time this season, FC Dallas has picked up back-to-back wins. Maybe it was the home cooking on a Wednesday night; maybe it was the dollar hot dogs fueling the crowd, or maybe something special is starting to brew under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

Whatever the case may be, this FC Dallas team downed a pretty good Minnesota United team 5-3 in what was one of the wilder games we’ve seen this season.

However you spin it, the team does appear to be having fun, and the points are starting to pick up again. Let’s quickly dive into some key thoughts from Wednesday’s big win.

The Moose got loose

At times, it is hard to take the small sample size of Luccin being in charge of what it has been. Two games. Two wins. Seven goals scored. And a renewed sense of motivation for this squad.