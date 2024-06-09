Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas extended their winless streak to five games on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.

Liam Fraser scored his first goal of the season, while Maarten Paes continued his strong season with four saves on the night.

Nine minutes in, the Loons took the lead on a bad giveaway from the Dallas defense in their penalty area. Paes received a pass back that he then tried to pass forward, but Bongokuhle Hlongwane picked it off and played Hassani Dotson, who then received the ball and immediately fired a shot past Paes for the game’s first goal.

Dallas responded six minutes later on a set-piece goal as Jesus Ferreira played a call to the top of the penalty area, where Asier Illarramendi was there to receive it. The veteran then sent the ball along the top of the penalty area where Fraser was there to hammer it into the back of the net.

Minnesota nearly regained the lead in the opening minutes of the second half on a corner kick of their own. The ball got played out to the top of the penalty area, where Wil Trapp could volley a shot that forced Paes to make a diving save to keep the game level.

In the 69th minute, FC Dallas finally began to test Minnesota keeper Clint Irwin as both Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo forced the veteran keeper to make two diving saves within a 10-second span.

Instant Reaction: If there was a game FC Dallas needed to win, it was this one. Minnesota was missing several key players and they sat back for the most part in this game and let FC Dallas control the possession game. The difference ended up being a mistake in build up play and the Loons made the most of it. Still, the response after going down a goal was better. The final ball in the attack was still lacking tonight.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with Fraser, he got the goal to give FCD a point.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club comes back home next weekend to host St. Louis CITY SC for the first time this season.