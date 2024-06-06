Photo via FC Dallas

Winning on the road in Major League Soccer is always a bit of a struggle. The best teams find ways to earn points through a few wins and several draws in a season, while those who struggle away from home tend to do the opposite.

In 2024, FC Dallas is the team that is struggling away from home, as they currently own a dismal 0-6-2 record in league play.

This weekend marks the club’s ninth road game of the regular season. Head coach Nico Estevez has been taking some positives from the previous three games that saw his club go 0-2-1 against some of the top teams in the MLS Western Conference.

“I think it's important because overall, we have performed very well against the top teams in the West,” said Estevez. “I think we were unlucky not to have more points than we have. We have to take those positives, but as I said to the guys, is all these little steps that we are making, and we're feeling better about how we're competing against top teams.”

FC Dallas captain Paul Arriola echoed his manager’s comments that the club needs to find ways to get points regardless of who they are playing right now.

“We’re definitely to the point now where it’s just about picking up points,” said Arriola. “Regardless of the performances, we have to figure out ways to win games, especially the one coming up.”

Minnesota is currently third in the MLS West, capping off a tough stretch of games that saw FC Dallas hit the road for three straight games.

The Loons will be without nine players due to the international break. Two of them are important starters to the club: Robin Lod and Tani Oluwaseyi. The pair have combined for 12 goals and 14 assists this season. Despite their absence, Estevez still expects the Loons to be a tough team to handle on Saturday.

“They’re missing players, but overall, probably four or five starters are out, and they rotate the others,” said Estevez. “They have a lot of good players that have been part of the amazing season they are playing right now. For us, we have to treat them like they are a full squad.”

Despite the struggles in 2024, FC Dallas will look to recreate some magic at Allianz Field this weekend. Their last two trips to Minnesota have resulted in a win in 2022 and a scoreless draw last season.