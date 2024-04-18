FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal underwent successful knee surgery on his left knee under the supervision of Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, April 17.

Pomykal’s recovery is expected to take between nine and 12 months.



Pomykal had gone through an offseason ‘clean-up’ of the cartilage after appearing in 24 games in the 2023 season. But the discomfort he was experiencing caused him to miss all of the club’s preseason before he was limited to a short six-minute appearance off the bench in the second game of the season against CF Montreal.

In 2023, Pomykal appeared in 24 matches, starting in 19 and registering three assists.