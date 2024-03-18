Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

FC Dallas midfielder Liam Fraser has received a call-up to the Canadian Men’s national team for Canada’s 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In match against Trinidad & Tobago. The one-game playoff will occur on Saturday, March 23, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Fraser made his Canada national team debut on October 15, 2019, in Canada’s 2-0 win against the United States. Fraser represented Canada in the 2023 Gold Cup where he would feature in every game for Canada.

The Canadian midfielder has started in three of the four regular season matches in 2024 for Dallas.

CANADA NATIONS LEAGUE PLAY-IN ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)



DEFENDERS (10): Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Liam Millar (Preston North End), Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC), Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Derek Cornelius (Malmö FF), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers), Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)



MIDFIELDERS (5): Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), Stephen Eustáquio (FC Porto), Ismaël Koné (Watford), Liam Fraser (FC Dallas), Samuel Piette (CF Montréal)



FORWARDS (5): Thelonius Bair (Motherwell), Jonathan David (LOSC Lille), Cyle Larin (RCD Mallorca), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew), Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

