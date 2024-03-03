Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night to CF Montreal 2-1.

New Designated Player Petar Musa scored his first goal in a Dallas uniform in his debut with the club, but it was not enough to overcome some defensive issues on the night.

Montreal struck first on a counterattack down the Dallas left side in the 20th minute. The visitors raced down the side with a cross from Ruan deflected off Sam Junqua to Matias Coccaro. The Montreal striker then dished the ball off to first-half substitute Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, who slotted it into the far post past Maarten Paes.

In the 35th minute, FC Dallas had a corner kick from Junqua that Montreal cleared out. During the play, Petar Musa was fouled heavily in the penalty box, but the center official decided not to call a foul or go to the video review to take a closer look at what would have been a penalty kick.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, FC Dallas tied it up with Musa’s first goal. Asier Illarramendi crossed the ball into the penalty box to Bernard Kamungo, who headed the ball across the goal, where Musa was there to tap it in.

The Canadian side regained the lead in the 60th minute off a goal from Josef Martinez. Ruan collected the ball on a counterattack and played a perfect ball behind the Dallas defense that Martinez easily got to before hitting a one-time shot past Paes.

In the 84th minute, Dallas nearly tied the match off a corner kick from Jesus Ferreira. The cross came into the box to Eugene Ansah, who headed back across the penalty box. Nkosi Tafari got a second header on the ball that Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois cleared off the goal line.

Instant Reaction: This felt more like the season's first game than last week, possibly because of the new faces on the field and some players playing out of position. It felt sloppy, and Montreal took full advantage of it in this one on both of their goals.

The defensive issues were pretty tough to ignore this one, too. Montreal used the width of the field better than Dallas and countered very well. Dallas is going to need healthy center-backs to get through this season. Maybe more than that.

Man of the match: The stadium gave it to Musa, so why not give it to him here?