Photo via FC Dallas

The start of the 2024 season hasn’t gone the way FC Dallas players, coaches, or fans would have wanted. Expectations going into the new season were high after a strong preseason that saw the club shift to a new formation and bring in a record-breaking Designated Player signing.

After dramatically earning three points in the season-opening win over San Jose, FC Dallas has gone on to lose four straight games. Now, the club remains on the road for a second straight weekend as they take on St. Louis CITY SC for the first time in the new season.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez discussed the importance of getting a positive result on the road this weekend and how this tough start is helping the group develop the right mentality to overcome the sluggish start to the new season.

“It's important always to get our points and more when you play on the road. We know how difficult it is to get points on the road,” said Estevez. “I think that even though we were not having the results that we wanted and then the results that we didn't expect. I think we're embracing in the right way. I think you can see how this has united us more and how we've worked through the week. I always think these tough moments build the mentality to have a better season.”

FC Dallas captain Paul Arriola echoed his manager’s comments following training this week, saying the players have addressed the issues that have been plaguing them so far this season.

“It's a tough game. It's a really good challenge for us,” said Arriola. “We're going to face really high energy, very high pressing style. And for us, I think it comes at a great time, where this week we've worked really hard. We've addressed the things that need to be addressed. I think the attitude from the group has been great, and I think the mentality that attitude, the hard work, the desire will be there on Saturday, and we're just going to need to be able to execute the plan.”

St. Louis has also had a tough start to its sophomore season. After busting out of the gates in its expansion season, St. Louis has only one win in its first six games in 2024. It has also given up as many goals as it has scored en route to a 1-1-4 record. Arriola believes their high-energy press could be something that FC Dallas might expose in transition.

“We've just used some examples from this year—some of their losses that they've had, kind of what they've done,” explained Arriola. It's really being able to use the space and use their energy in the way that they like to play against them.

“I think we have a really good game plan going into the week. We've trained really, really hard. And again, I think it just comes down to execution, being able to suffer. I think, you know, this week we're going to look like a team that really wants to win, which over the past couple of weeks, it has been has been hard to notice from our side.”