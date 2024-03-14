Photo via FC Dallas

Following two straight losses, FC Dallas returns home to Toyota Stadium to host conference rivals Vancouver on Saturday night.

While fans and supporters are a bit frustrated with the early results in 2024, FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez sees Saturday’s game as a big one for the club before the league briefly pauses from play for the March FIFA international break.

“It's huge for us,” said Estevez. “We know we didn't get the results we wanted in the last two games. We've seen some improvement in the last game, and we want to get back to the winning side and then get the three points that will keep us in a good position in the league.”

In each of the club’s three games in 2024, FC Dallas has given up a goal early in the match and had to work from behind. They found a late-game winner in the first week against San Jose but struggled to overcome a second goal given up in both the Montreal and New York games.

Estevez wants to see these early mistakes worked out this weekend against Vancouver.

“It’s clear and obvious that we have to do better, and then we have to come into the game with a different mindset and try to be the ones that hit first. I think we have to have the right mentality, we have to play in our home and be very aggressive, but also have be patient,” said Estevez. “The calm that we felt against the Red Bulls and now to how we can transfer that patient and that that calm that we had in goalscoring opportunities.”

The goalscoring opportunities will continue to improve as newcomer Petar Musa adapts to his new teammates, including Jesus Ferreira. Estevez stresses patience between those two players as they continue to learn each other’s playing tendencies on the field.

“I'm seeing them knowing each other, knowing that their strengths are looking at each other, trying to to make the other better, and I think, you know, it's gonna take some time that is normal to get that connection,” said Estevez. “But I think we're seeing right away really good things so far in training and we hope to see in the games.”