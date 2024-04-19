Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend as they take on the Colorado Rapids this weekend in Commerce City, Colorado.

After conceding ten goals over the first five games, Dallas has recorded back-to-back shutouts thanks to two scoreless draws, one on the road against St. Louis and one at home against Seattle. Despite a two-game shutout streak, the club aims to end a six-game winless streak.

The task won’t be easy, given that FC Dallas hasn’t won in Colorado since 2014.

“It's a difficult place, you know, altitude even when Colorado is not in a good moment, said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez. “It's always hard for FC Dallas to play against them there. I think if if we take the positives and the growth of the team on the defensive side and how we have become a very solid team in the last two games and improved throughout this week in areas of how we want to score goals. I think the mindset that we had on in the game against St. Louis and the chances that we created that were very clear.”

Dallas has scored six goals so far in 2024, the fewest in the Western Conference and the second-fewest in MLS. Injuries have been the big reason for that, with the club’s leading scorer of the last few seasons, Jesus Ferreira, being out of action with a hamstring injury. He will once again be unavailable in Colorado as the team looks for someone else to step up offensively.

“I think against Seattle, we created a couple of chances that were dangerous, but we have to produce more than two,” said Estevez. “These are boys calm and patient in the in the last year, and those moments made the right decisions.

The Rapids come into Saturday’s game off a big 3-0 win at San Jose last weekend. New manager Chris Armas has this club clicking at the moment. With an offseason of player acquisitions (including United States Men’s National team players Djordje Mihailovic and Zack Steffen), the Rapids have started the 2024 season strong. They are currently in 5th place in the West.

Estevez still believes they are a team that FC Dallas can find moments and be dangerous against.

“I think this a team that we can hurt, if we do things well as we are doing and we keep growing and improving in certain areas on our game,” said Estevez. “I think it's a team that I feel like it's going to be hard, but he's also going to help us to be to be that type of game that could change the dynamic of the season.”