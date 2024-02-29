Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas remains home this weekend when they host CF Montreal at Toyota Stadium. This marks the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2020 season when they drew a wild 2-2 game in the early stages of the COVID-shortened year.

The two clubs are drastically different now than on that day in 2020. Nico Estevez is in his third season in charge of FC Dallas, while Laurent Courtois has taken over for the club formerly known as the Impact.

FC Dallas has only lost once in all-time meetings with Montreal but will be looking for their first victory over the Canadian side since 2018. Estevez’s club is also looking for their first back-to-back wins in league play since last April.

“The mentality of going to for the second game, get three points and get six points out six is good,” said Estevez during his weekly press conference. “I think it also is an opportunity to keep growing in what we are building and how we want to play the style of play. And I'm excited for this game. Montreal has a really good team and plays an attractive style of play.”

FC Dallas started slow in their victory over San Jose last weekend, giving up a goal five minutes into the match before climbing back to win in the game's final minute, thanks to a Dante Sealy goal. Estevez wants to see his club play a more complete game on Saturday against Montreal.