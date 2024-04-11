Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas's struggles to start the 2024 season have been well-documented. The club had a dramatic come-from-behind win against San Jose to begin the season, only to follow it up with four straight losses.

FC Dallas returns home for the first time in nearly a month to play at Toyota Stadium this weekend when they host the Seattle Sounders. Head coach Nico Estevez hopes that his club can build off the scoreless draw last weekend in St. Louis when they take on the Sounders.

“I think we had a really tough result coming at St. Louis. That is a really difficult stadium and a really difficult team,” said Estevez. “I think we did a lot of things good. There is other things that we need to improve. I think in the first half, defending was very good in moments that we could build pressure. In the second half, I think we got a bit tired. We couldn’t find those moments to build pressure and get chances. But I think getting a point on the road is always important.”

Seattle ended FC Dallas’ season last year in the best-of-three Round One playoff series. While the players are thinking about revenge, defender Sam Junqua believes that the club needs to focus on building on the shutout draw as they return home.

“During the regular season, all the points are the same,” said Junqua. “Being at home, I think we really want to get all three points regardless of who it is against.”

For Estevez and his coaching staff, he is hoping the fans can give the club the boost that they need to earn those three points for the first time since late February.

“We can’t wait to be in front of our fans,” said Estevez. “The fans are the key of any club. Without the fans, these games would be very boring, and the purpose wouldn’t be there. I think the fans make it feel special. We know how much our fanbase has grown over the last couple of years that we’ve been here, how much they support the team and how we feel every time we play.

“We want to perform a great game and give them a good win. We want to celebrate with them.”