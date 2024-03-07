Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas hits the road this weekend for the first time in the 2024 season when they take on the unbeaten New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in New Jersey.

The Red Bulls are coming off a solid two-game road trip that saw them pick up a draw in Nashville before finding a win in Houston last week.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez hopes his club can bounce back from their first loss of the year, a 2-1 defeat at home last weekend to CF Montreal.

“I think it is always nice to have that first game on the road,” said Estevez. “We've been a team that has been difficult to beat on the road. I think last year we improved our winning record from the year before on the road, and this is a challenge to be better this year than last year. It is their opener, and I think they’re a good team. It's a great stadium to play in and have the opportunity to get the first points on the road.”

FC Dallas hasn’t managed a win over the Red Bulls since a home victory in 2012. FC Dallas has gone winless at Red Bull Arena since the New Jersey venue opened up in 2010, going 0-4-2.

“It's always a difficult place to play and difficult opponent for the way they play,” said Estevez. “They make a very hectic game and put you in some tough spots. But I think we now have the experience of playing away. And it's about how we can execute what we've learned throughout these years and what we've been working on this week.”

Veteran midfielder Sebastian Lletget echoed his manager’s comments about their weekend opponents.

“I think it's just adapting to the environment,” said Lletget. “They are a team who historically create a lot of chaos high intensity. We know that we've worked on how to embrace that and how to handle it and kind of still play our game. But there is going to be a time when we have to weather the storm. And you know, it's just really about composure and executing.

“If we get it done, I think it's going to show the league what we can do.”