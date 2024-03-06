Photo via North Texas SC

One more roster piece is finally in place on Wednesday.

FC Dallas has loaned forward José Mulato to USL Championship side San Antonio FC for the 2024 season.



Mulato scored 20 goals in 41 games, finishing as the third all-time top goalscorer for FC Dallas’ second team, North Texas SC. Mulato made his MLS debut with FC Dallas on February 26, 2023. Mulato would make six additional appearances with Dallas.

A top prospect in the Deportivo Cali youth academy, Mulato made his professional debut for the Colombian first-division side on January 11, 2020. In 2021, Mulato joined the FC Bayern World Squad. Mulato was loaned to North Texas SC in March 2022 and was acquired by FC Dallas on November 17, 2022, from Deportivo Cali.

The loan also opens up an international roster slot for FC Dallas to use in 2024. Unlike other loans FC Dallas has made this year, there is no mention of FC Dallas being able to recall Mulato back to Frisco.

San Antonio FC will open the 2024 USL Championship regular season against Loudoun United FC on Saturday, March 9, at Toyota Field.

BDS Take

This was a move that had to happen as a part of the club being roster-compliant in 2024. Mulato was lost in the depth charts at the forward position and needed a different place to earn minutes than another season with North Texas SC.

The bigger question will be whether or not he returns to Frisco next year with more minutes under his belt or if he struggles to find a place in San Antonio.

Time will tell.