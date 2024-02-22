Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to USL Championship side North Carolina FC for the 2024 season. He is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point this season.



Carrera signed as the 33rd Homegrown in club history on Feb. 21, 2022, and made his professional debut on March 26, 2022. Carrera became the starting goalkeeper for North Texas SC in 2023, featuring for the MLS NEXT Pro side 35 times in two seasons. Carrera registered three clean sheets in 2023, making 71 saves and recording a 71% save rate.

North Carolina FC are the 2023 USL League One winners and will rejoin the USL Championship in 2024 following two years in USL League One.

BDS Take

When the club brought back Jimmy Maurer for another season to back up Maarten Paes, it was clear that Carrera needed a landing spot to earn him more minutes in 2024. He had outgrown the level of play in MLS NEXT Pro with North Texas SC, so a loan to a USL Championship club made the most sense.

Carerra will have some competition in goal once he arrives in North Carolina. The club already has three goalkeepers, including last season’s starter Jake McGuire.