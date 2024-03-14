Photo via FC Dallas

Today, the official Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Schedule and the tournament’s hub venues were unveiled together during the Bracket Announcement.

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

FC Dallas starts Leagues Cup Group Stage play against FC Juárez on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. Dallas takes on its third LIGA MX opponent in Leagues Cup play after defeating Club Necaxa and Mazatlán F.C. in 2023. FC Dallas will play its first Leagues Cup match away from Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at St. Louis CITY SC.

Advancing teams will compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds, beginning with the Round of 32 from August 7-9 (16 matches), followed by the Round of 16 from August 12-13 (eight matches). The eight advancing teams will compete in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals on August 16-17 (four matches) before the two semifinal matches on August 20 or 21.



The Leagues Cup 2024 Final and the Third-place match will be played on Saturday, August 25, which will determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The game times and broadcast details for the elimination rounds and Finals will be announced once the matchups are known.

The Full Bracket

If they escape their group with St. Louis CITY SC and FC Juarez, FC Dallas could face another difficult path in the Leagues Cup. On the other side of the bracket will be a meeting with either the winner or runner up of West 5, which consists of Portland, Colorado and Leon.

Should FC Dallas end up second again in their group and win their first Knockout Round game, they could end up facing the top overall team in the tournament, Club America.

Hub Cities

The LIGA MX Champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs will be granted hub privileges. The cities and venues, which minimize travel and reward the Mexican clubs by playing in pre-determined locations, are as follows: