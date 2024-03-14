FC Dallas learns 2024 Leagues Cup schedule and bracket
FC Dallas now knows where they'll be in this year's tournament.
Today, the official Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Schedule and the tournament’s hub venues were unveiled together during the Bracket Announcement.
The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.
FC Dallas starts Leagues Cup Group Stage play against FC Juárez on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. Dallas takes on its third LIGA MX opponent in Leagues Cup play after defeating Club Necaxa and Mazatlán F.C. in 2023. FC Dallas will play its first Leagues Cup match away from Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. at St. Louis CITY SC.
Advancing teams will compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds, beginning with the Round of 32 from August 7-9 (16 matches), followed by the Round of 16 from August 12-13 (eight matches). The eight advancing teams will compete in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals on August 16-17 (four matches) before the two semifinal matches on August 20 or 21.
The Leagues Cup 2024 Final and the Third-place match will be played on Saturday, August 25, which will determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The game times and broadcast details for the elimination rounds and Finals will be announced once the matchups are known.
The Full Bracket
If they escape their group with St. Louis CITY SC and FC Juarez, FC Dallas could face another difficult path in the Leagues Cup. On the other side of the bracket will be a meeting with either the winner or runner up of West 5, which consists of Portland, Colorado and Leon.
Should FC Dallas end up second again in their group and win their first Knockout Round game, they could end up facing the top overall team in the tournament, Club America.
Hub Cities
The LIGA MX Champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs will be granted hub privileges. The cities and venues, which minimize travel and reward the Mexican clubs by playing in pre-determined locations, are as follows:
Club America (LIGA MX league champion and No. 1 rank) will have hub privileges through the Semifinals in the state of California. Club America will debut at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on August 9.
C.F. Monterrey (No. 2 rank) will have hub privileges in the state of Texas through the Round of 16, including both group stage matches against Austin FC and Pumas hosted at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Chivas Guadalajara (ranked No. 5) will have hub privileges through the Round of 32 in the state of California, including their debut at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 27 against the San Jose Earthquakes and at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on August 4 when they face the LA Galaxy.
Tigres (No. 8 rank) will have hub privileges throughout the Group Stage in the state of Texas. Tigres will play both of its group matches in Houston, including their debut at Shell Energy on July 31 against Puebla and their second game at NRG Stadium against Inter Miami CF on August 3.