Photo via FC Dallas

The Leagues Cup is here, whether we like it or not. And whether we like it or not, FC Dallas still struggles to find a way to win away from home.

Saturday night in St. Louis was a rough one to watch, especially after FC Dallas seemed to manage the early stages of the game so well only to squander the lead and let St. Louis come from behind to win 2-1.

Thankfully, this game means very little in the grand scheme of things this year. It doesn’t affect the club’s playoff chances. It also didn’t bring up any new injuries (which weirdly feels like a bonus to discuss at this point). But it was another road loss that we had to suffer through nonetheless.

Let’s dive back into Saturday’s result and see what we learned from it all.

Lost in the middle

Going into this game, I felt the same way I did in the New England game a week ago. If there was ever a time for FC Dallas to figure out how to win on the road, it would be in this one.

In both cases, I was wrong. Maybe a bit naive, too.