FC Dallas and forward Jesús Jiménez have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced today.

The 30-year old was traded to Dallas from Toronto FC in exchange for Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania.

Jiménez had a lot of promise coming over from Toronto. The Spaniard scored nine goals and added three assists in 2022 with Toronto. He failed to live up to that hype as injuries and poor form saw him go scoreless in 22 matches in 2023 (he did add three assists during his time with FCD).

Toronto had been reportedly on the hook for Jiménez’s bloated $1m-plus salary in 2023. FC Dallas did not seem eager to continue on with his salary given the output he displayed on the field in 2023. FC Dallas will also gain an international roster slot back with this move, something they can use on recent signings Petar Musa or Patrickson Delgado.

Jiménez will now go to Greece where he has signed with Super League Greece club OFI Crete.