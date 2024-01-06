FC Dallas announced Friday evening it will host Inter Miami CF in a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas’ Fair Park on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. CT.

The match marks FC Dallas’ return to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2009.

The friendly will be the first preseason match of the 2024 campaign for FC Dallas and the second all-time preseason meeting between Dallas and IMCF. The two sides have met three times in MLS regular season action, with Dallas holding a 2-0-1 record. FC Dallas also hosted Inter Miami CF in a thrilling Leagues Cup Round of 16 match at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023, which saw Miami advance through penalty kicks and ultimately win the inaugural competition.

FC Dallas called the Cotton Bowl home when it began league play as the Dallas Burn in 1996. Dallas played at the historic venue from 1996 through the 2002 MLS season, again in 2004, and for a portion of the 2005 season before moving to its permanent home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas’ last regular season game at the Cotton Bowl was a 2-2 draw versus the San Jose Earthquakes on July 2, 2005. Dallas also played a friendly on September 30, 2009, against the New England Revolution at the Cotton Bowl.

The rest of the FC Dallas preseason schedule will be revealed at a later date.