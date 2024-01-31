Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX announced the format and groups for Leagues Cup 2024, the second edition of the international soccer competition featuring all 47 clubs from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FC Dallas will face LIGA MX’s FC Juárez and MLS Western Conference opponent St. Louis CITY SC. Leagues Cup 2024 will occur from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

FC Dallas will face FC Juárez for the first time in club history during the Leagues Cup 2024. Dallas went undefeated against Liga MX sides in Leagues Cup 2023, defeating Mazatlan FC 2-1 and Club Necaxa 3-0. FC Dallas will play against its third MLS side in Leagues Cup 2024 after facing Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup 2023 group stage and Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

Leagues Cup 2024, to be played in the United States and Canada, will decide three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in which the winner will represent the region at the FIFA Club World Cup. This innovative club tournament has redefined soccer tournament competition, showcasing the best talent in North America and the intensity of the competition.

New ranking system

Moving forward, the tournament will introduce a tiered Leagues Cup Ranking system, as well as hubs for the highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs. The Leagues Cup ranking will be strictly based on combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance based on points in the last 34 regular season matches. MLS teams will be ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs will be ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.



All participating clubs – except the two Leagues’ champions - are divided into three tiers based on the Leagues Cup Ranking (1-15, 16-30, 31-45), forming 15 groups of three clubs each, one club from each tier, prioritizing geographical and competitive balance among the 45 clubs. For 2024, the Leagues Cup will be played in two regions, East and West, with seven groups in the East and eight groups in the West, regionalizing travel for all participating clubs.

Like the 2023 format, both LIGA MX and MLS Cup champions, Club America and Columbus Crew, respectively, receive an automatic bye to the Round of 32. The two champions are not included in the Leagues Cup Ranking.

The LIGA MX Champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs will be granted hub privileges. The hub privileges, which will minimize LIGA MX club travel and reward them by playing in pre-determined venues as the home team, are based on the Leagues Cup Ranking. Club America (League champion with a bye) will have hosting privileges through the semifinals, C.F. Monterrey (No. 1 rank) through Round of 16, Chivas Guadalajara (No. 4 rank) through Round of 32, and Tigres (No. 6 rank) throughout the Group Stage, rewarding the clubs according to their 2023 Apertura and Clausura performances.



LIGA MX clubs with hub privileges will play at venues to be announced alongside the Leagues Cup 2024 schedule and bracket at a later date.

LEAGUES CUP 2024 GROUPS:

WEST:

West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC

West 2: Chivas de Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

West 3: St. Louis CITY SC, FC Dallas, FC Juárez

West 4: Toluca FC, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire

West 5: Club León, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids

West 6: Seattle Sounders FC, Minnesota United, Necaxa

West 7: Los Angeles Football Club, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Club Tijuana

West 8: Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Atlas FC



EAST:

East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Club Querétaro

East 2: Orlando City, Atlético de San Luis, CF Montréal

East 3: Club Tigres, Club Puebla, Inter Miami CF

East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlán FC

East 6: Club Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

East 7: Atlanta United, Club Santos Laguna, D.C. United