FC Dallas is no stranger to facing a must-win game in the Leagues Cup. Last year, the club lost their opener on penalties to Charlotte FC and needed a win over Liga MX side Necaxa to advance to the Knockout Round of the tournament.

FC Dallas pulled off that win over Necaxa, but they couldn’t keep their momentum going. They played two more games before losing again on penalties to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in an exciting 4-4 draw.

Following a disappointing 2-1 loss in St. Louis over the weekend, FC Dallas once again faces a must-win game in the Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side FC Juarez on Wednesday night.

“I think July has been a stretch where we had to forget about the last result and always think about the next result,” said keeper Maarten Paes during the club’s media call on Tuesday afternoon. “We know what’s being asked for us to go through the next round. We will treat this just like a knockout game.”

FC Juarez has had a challenging start to the current Liga MX season, with three losses and a draw. FC Dallas, on the other hand, aims to capitalize on their home-field advantage to secure a victory against Juarez. So far in the 2024 season, FC Dallas has an 8-3-2 record at Toyota Stadium, including a 5-1-0 record under interim manager Peter Luccin.

“We need to play with urgency,” said Luccin. “Juarez is a good team. They play good football and have a clear idea of how to advance their play.”

FC Dallas has been grappling with a series of injuries over the past two months, but there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as they prepare for Wednesday’s game. Sebastian Lletget, who was absent from the St. Louis game due to concussion protocols, will be available for selection. Luccin indicated that veteran midfielder Asier Illarramendi will be a game-time decision.

If FC Dallas fails to advance past the group stage, it will be out of action until late August, when the regular season resumes against D.C. United on August 24. Both MLS and Liga MX have paused their regular seasons for a month to participate in the Leagues Cup.