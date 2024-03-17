Photo via FC Dallas

In front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas lost their third straight game of the 2024 season, losing 3-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps scored three first-half goals to pick up their third win ever at Toyota Stadium.

After FC Dallas controlled the first 20 minutes of the match, the Whitecaps settled into the game and found the first goal in the 25th minute. After a couple of quick passes into the Dallas defensive end, Mathias Laborda had a give-and-go with Brian White in the Dallas penalty box. White got the ball near the touchline and played a clever ball back to the top of the six-yard box, where Laborada was wide open to score the game’s first goal.

No more than two minutes later, the Caps doubled their lead, this time on a header from White. Former FC Dallas attacker Fafa Picault crossed the ball into the penalty box, and White was wide open to head home his first goal of the season.

In the 40th minute, FC Dallas pulled one back off a header from Sebastian Lletget. Dante Sealy was fouled about 30 yards away from the goal. Jesus Ferreira placed his free kick perfectly to Lletget for his first goal of the season.

Two minutes later, the Whitecaps added their third of the first half off another header from Picault off a cross from Ryan Raposo. This was Picault’s fifth goal against his former club.

FC Dallas pushed for a goal in the second half, with Petar Musa having a couple of good chances on goal, which saw him hit the post once and miss a wide-open chance in the penalty box.

Instant Reaction: After not giving up three goals in a home game last season, the defense was just plain sloppy tonight. Nico Estevez moved back to a four-man defense and things looked worse than what we’ve seen in the last two games. Vancouver just made things count offensively and the struggles up top continue to be an issue. Sure, the chemistry isn’t there yet but only four shots on target just won’t cut it.

The international break is this coming week, so there are a lot of things that need fixed between now and the end of the month.

Man of the match: If you made it through this one, then good on you.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club (and MLS, for that matter) will take a break next weekend for the international break. FC Dallas will return to action on March 30 when they head south to take on rivals Austin FC.