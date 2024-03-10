Photo via FC Dallas

In the pouring rain at Red Bull Arena, FC Dallas dropped their second straight game in a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Jesus Ferreira opened up his 2024 scoring on the night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome what the Red Bulls were able to do. FC Dallas ended the night with two shots on goal to New York’s seven.

In the 16th minute, the Red Bulls nearly got on the board first off a free kick taken by Emil Forsberg. The Swedish international opted to go around the Dallas wall and force Maarten Paes to make a diving save to keep the game level.

New York made the breakthrough in the 30th minute as Lewis Morgan was brought down in the penalty box by Ema Twumasi. Forsberg stepped up and hammered home the game’s first goal past Paes.

The Red Bulls doubled their lead in the 54th minute on a counterattack. Frankie Amaya picked off a pass in the midfield and quickly played a through ball to Forsberg behind Nkosi Tafari. The veteran took a couple of touches before dishing it across the penalty box to Morgan for his first goal of the game.

Four minutes later, Ferreira got FC Dallas back into the game with a wonderful goal from a free-kick spot. Kyle Duncan brought down Dante Sealy outside the penalty box to set up the free kick. Ferreira curled a ball through the New York wall to beat Carlos Coronel at the near post.

In the 88th minute, FC Dallas nearly tied the game on a header from Petar Musa. Paul Arriola got the ball wide on the right side and played a great ball into the penalty box, where Musa got a clean header on the ball, but it wasn’t enough to beat Coronel.

Instant Reaction: You could blame much of the sloppiness on the rain or the Red Bulls’ high press, but it was still not good enough from FC Dallas on the night. The build-up play out of the back was rough to watch in the first half, as the Red Bulls really dictated the game.

FC Dallas finally settled into the game in the second half, but the final ball in the attack wasn’t there on the night and the chemistry with Petar Musa is still not where it needs to be for Nico Estevez’s club.

Man of the Match: I’ll give it to Paes. He kept the team in the game late in the match despite giving up the two goals.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for their third match at Toyota Stadium this season when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps.