The preseason is in the books as FC Dallas wrapped up their camp with another solid win on Saturday afternoon by downing D.C. United 2-0. Herbert Endeley and Paul Arriola got the two goals, one super early and one super late, in the victory.

There was plenty to take away from this game, too, from how the team looked to the goals scored and then who was missing from the action altogether. Here is my breakdown of what I saw and noticed on a chilly and windy Saturday afternoon.

Formation appears ready

You can see some comfort levels starting to increase with each passing game in this new 3-4-3 or 5-2-2-1 look that head coach Nico Estevez is using this season. For starters, when the ball is in space, guys like Dante Sealy and Endeley thrive in this formation. Their speed and pace really provide something different along the wings that we haven’t seen in some time from FC Dallas. Both players look really confident, too, after this preseason, something you want out of your young players who are earning these kinds of minutes.

"We scouted that during the build they are gonna press a lot,” said Endeley of his goal four minutes into the match. “So that leaves some space in behind and I just thought to use my athleticism and just try and get out as much as possible. And thankfully, Paul (Arriola) played a perfect pass, and I'm always happy to get on the scoresheet."