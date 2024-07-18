Photo via Mike Brooks

There's something special about a midweek game in the middle of the summer in Major League Soccer. We've already seen it a few times this season—the league's unpredictability seems to take center stage on those Wednesday nights.

FC Dallas rode a particularly wild evening to win 3-1 over rivals Austin FC and reclaim Copa Tejas for the first time since the 2021 season.

Given our quick turnaround for Saturday’s match in New England. I won’t do a full breakdown of the entire match, but just some key moments and thoughts from the win. Let’s dive in!

And now we have a true rivalry

Going into Wednesday’s game, I told Austin blog Verde All Day that I didn’t think FC Dallas fans cared as much about this rivalry as they do the Houston one. While I still believe that to be the case after this game, I think my last comment on the question rings true. This rivalry with Austin needs more time to get to the same level as the rivalry with Houston.

Well, last night, I think we finally witnessed the fire and passion between the two clubs that have been missing over the last few years.

Weirdly enough, it took a guy from Croatia to get us there.