Photo via FC Dallas

In front of a sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium to start the 2024 regular season, FC Dallas picked up three big points in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dante Sealy scored his first goal of the season in stoppage time to lift FC Dallas over the Quakes for the first time in two years. Asier Illarramendi scored his first with FC Dallas as well.

San Jose found the back of the net six minutes into the game off a quick rebound by Benji Kikanovic. Cristian Espinoza raced down the right side of the field before playing the ball into the penalty box, where Jack Skahan had an open look around the penalty spot. Maarten Paes saved his shot, but Kikanovic was able to put home the rebound quickly.

FC Dallas tied it up in the 25th minute off a corner kick that San Jose cleared out to the top of the penalty box. Illarramendi took a clever touch to collect the ball before firing it past Daniel to tie the game.

Ten minutes later, Illarramendi nearly doubled his tally on the night. Paul Arriola got the ball in the San Jose defensive third and played it to Illarramendi, who found Herbert Endeley free on the right side of the penalty area. Endeley didn’t have a good angle on a shot but turned it back to Illarramendi, but his header went wide of the goal.

Dallas had several chances in the second half to take the lead, but none that truly tested San Jose’s keeper, Daniel.

In the match's dying minutes, FC Dallas found their winner from Sealy. The Dallas Homegrown slotted home a shot from the far post to seal the three points.

Instant Reaction: You have to love season openers. They’re full of jitters, nerves and some truly rough moments on both ends of the field. FC Dallas had a slow start but managed to come from behind in a big way on the night. Dallas controlled things on both ends but did look rusty at times in the back, especially on the goal from San Jose early in the game.

Illarramendi’s goal was pure class, and Sealy’s finish at the end should give this team a nice boost going into the second-season match next week.

Man of the Match: Illarramendi earned the honors in the stadium and from me. Such a classy goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains home for another week to begin the season as they host CF Montreal.