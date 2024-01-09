Photo via FC Dallas

Preseason is about to start! FC Dallas will officially kick off preseason camp at Toyota Soccer Center this Saturday, January 13, as players report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing.

Training at Toyota Soccer Center runs from January 13-17 and January 21-27. The following week, FC Dallas will train at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita County, Texas, from January 18-20.

Dallas will play two friendlies against Inter Miami CF on January 22 from the Cotton Bowl Stadium and in a closed-door scrimmage against New Mexico United of the USL Championship on January 27.

Following those two friendlies, FC Dallas will head to Spain for the second straight winter. FC Dallas will also train in Sotogrande, Spain, from January 28-February 9, 2024.



In Sotogrande, Dallas will play four preseason matches (opponents to be announced at a later date) before returning to Toyota Soccer Center the week of February 13 to play its seventh and final preseason match on February 17.