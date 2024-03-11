Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas assistant coach Ben Cross has been named head soccer coach at his alma mater, the University of Rochester, the school announced today.

Cross' last game with FC Dallas will be this Saturday's match when Dallas hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium.

“The opportunity to coach at my alma mater is something that has always been a goal of mine,” said Cross. “I am grateful to Clark and Dan Hunt, Nico Estévez, André Zanotta and the entire staff at FC Dallas for the opportunity to work with an incredible organization that has helped me take this next step professionally.”

The Rochester, NY native was a four-year starter for the Yellowjackets soccer team from 2000 to 2005 under former head coach Chris Apple, who recently retired. Cross was a two-time NSCAA All-Region selection and three-time University Athletic Association honoree, earning First Team awards in 2002 and 2004 and being named UAA Rookie of the Year in 2000.

Cross joined FC Dallas before the 2022 season as part of current head coach Nico Estévez’s staff. Before joining FC Dallas, Cross spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew as a first-team assistant coach for the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup Champions. He also served as the Crew Academy’s U-19 head coach and was named the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Central Conference Coach of the Year at the U-18/19 level in 2018. He holds a USSF Pro and A license, MLS Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) and NSCAA Advanced National Diploma.

BDS Take

You can’t blame someone like Cross for wanting to coach his alma mater. What FC Dallas does from here will be fascinating since Cross has been seen as one of Estevez’s top assistants.

Will they pluck someone out of the academy system like Matias Asorey (U-17s head coach) or Alex Aldaz (U-15s head coach)? Or will Estevez try to get someone from his days in Columbus, as he did with Cross?

There is no mentioned timetable for this void that the coaching staff will need to fill here in the coming weeks. I hope to ask Estevez about it later this week during the club’s weekly press conference.