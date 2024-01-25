Photo via @Kancha_Agency

While FC Dallas fans wait to see what happens to guys like Jose Mulato and Jesus Jimenez, the team announced their latest roster move ahead of the 2024 season on Thursday afternoon.

FC Dallas has acquired Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado on a one-year loan, with an option to buy, from Independiente del Valle of the Ecuadorian Serie A. Delgado will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).



The 20-year old joins FC Dallas after returning to Independiente del Valle for the Serie A’s Segunda Etapa of the 2023 season. With Independiente's first team, Delgado featured in six matches.

Prior to returning to Ecuador, Delgado spent the 2022/23 season on loan with AFC Ajax’s affiliate team, Jong Ajax, which competes in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of professional soccer in the Netherlands. With Jong Ajax, Delgado appeared in 24 matches. According to FC Dallas’ press release, Delgado’s versatility saw him play as a center back, left back and defensive midfielder throughout his time with Jong Ajax.

Big D Soccer Take

Adding another international tells me a couple of things. Either one, they’re about to finally announce what they are doing with Mulato and/or Jimenez, which would open up an international roster slot. Or two, someone with an international roster slot currently is about to finalize their green card. Both are very much on the table, and neither would surprise me.

Aside from how they’ll fit Delgado on the roster when it comes down to it, adding another versatile midfielder, especially one that can play a defensive role, absolutely makes sense for this club to do.

I would also believe that they’ve had their eye on Delgado for a while now when you factor in that he was in the same Dutch league as Dante Sealy during his loan with Jong PSV.