Photo via Mike Brooks

If you are like me and live in Texas, summer is definitely here. The heat is rising by the day, and with that, the amount of games to be played over the next couple of weeks is going to be very interesting across Major League Soccer.

FC Dallas will play seven games between this Saturday and July 20. That is a brutal stretch of games that will exhaust any team, let alone one that is struggling to get back into the playoff race.

Tucked away on the calendar at the very end of that stretch is the opening of the summer transfer window on July 18. That window will run for a little under a month until August 14. For FC Dallas, that will be a vital time to see if the club is able to improve any aspects of the current roster as they look to push for a playoff spot.

I’ll dive into where the openings on the roster could end up being sometime next week, but I did want to get started on which positions the clubs need to look to address when the transfer window opens up in a couple of weeks. Here are three spots that I see as areas the club has to find ways to address this summer and into 2025.

Center back

This one has been obvious since, maybe, January. Whenever we learned that former head coach Nico Estevez would move the club to a 3-4-3 (or even a 5-3-2) type of formation this year, we knew the center back position still had some concerns.

Even as interim manager Peter Luccin has moved slightly from a three-man backline into a more traditional four-man group, the depth at center back is still problematic.