It has been a weird couple of weeks for FC Dallas. First, the team fell apart a bit on a three-game road trip that ended Nico Estevez’s time with the team. Then, the club promoted former midfielder and academy coach Peter Luccin to the interim manager role. The team got that lovely ‘interim manager bump’ with a win over St. Louis.

After the draw in Minnesota and Estevez’s dismissal, I opted to skip last week’s look-in on the season stats. Now we’re back at it as the team officially crossed the midway point in the season.

Goals - 20 (was 17)

I think I could watch Nkosi Tafari’s header on repeat for a while here.

xG - 16.5 (was 14.9)

The needle got moved here a lot more in one game under Luccin than it did in Estevez’s final game against Minnesota. The club still has a long way to go before we can feel confident that they are truly back in terms of goal creation and finishing this season.