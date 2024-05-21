FC Dallas can say they are the kings of the Texas Derby for another season following their 1-1 draw last week against the Houston Dynamo.

Now that the dust has settled on that match, it is time again to dive into the stats from that game and see how they add up to the season totals.

Goals - 13 (was 12)

That goal against Houston was lovely. Yeah, you’re going to get to watch it again:

xG - 12.3 (was 11.5)

Despite the draw against Houston, FC Dallas is back at the bottom of the total xG table in MLS. That terrible, slow first half was the root cause of this one.