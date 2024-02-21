With the start of the 2024 season upon us this weekend (and Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake getting things started officially tonight), everyone appears to have their season predictions mostly made at this point across the web.

Let’s dive into where people see FC Dallas landing after this season.

MLSSoccer.com

That is a lot of variety. A lot. As high as second place and as low as 10th. But what does that average out to overall? Honestly, not bad.

Yeah, 4th place. To be perfectly fair, I think that is exactly where you want to see FC Dallas land this year if they aren’t the top team in the conference. It is good enough to be in contention, get a home playoff series (which we learned is vital), and be far enough away from the red line in the standings.

Backheeled

It is kind of hilarious to see everyone crap on Austin. This puts FC Dallas clearly in the playoffs but on the road in that Round One series.

The Guardian

Three different writers contribute to their preview. And just like MLS, there is a variety in their predictions. Either they are as good as a 2nd place team or just a so-so playoff team finishing 6th.

The Athletic

One more group here that has a big array of predictions. Tom Bogert is very high on FC Dallas, while Kloke really does not like FCD going into this season. I believe 12 is as low as a position as I’ve seen in any prediction.

