FC Dallas' 2024 roster profile explained
MLS is finally dipping into the proper transparency for roster building.
Stop me if you’ve heard the phrase “MLS did something cool today” before. No? Yeah, I thought so. But today is actually going to be one of those days. The league has released what they are calling ‘Club Roster Profiles’ for the spring, which looks at everything about how a team is constructed.
The only thing missing is the money, of course.
Still, it is a step in the right direction.
As MLS put it, these profiles provide a snapshot of the roster composition for all MLS clubs following the conclusion of the Primary Transfer Window1.
The club roster profiles include the following information:
Senior, Supplemental Rosters, and Off-roster Homegrown players
Unavailable players are denoted in the report (i.e., players on loan, Season-Ending Injury list, etc.)
Off-roster Homegrown players can appear in MLS matches via a Short-Term Agreement
Current roster designation
Guaranteed contract and option years
International roster status
Designated Players
Denoted in the report are players that cannot be converted from a Designated Player to a non-Designated Player by using Targeted Allocation Money.
U22 Initiative Players
Here is how FC Dallas’ roster profile looks
