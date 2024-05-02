Photo via FC Dallas

Stop me if you’ve heard the phrase “MLS did something cool today” before. No? Yeah, I thought so. But today is actually going to be one of those days. The league has released what they are calling ‘Club Roster Profiles’ for the spring, which looks at everything about how a team is constructed.

The only thing missing is the money, of course.

Still, it is a step in the right direction.

As MLS put it, these profiles provide a snapshot of the roster composition for all MLS clubs following the conclusion of the Primary Transfer Window.

The club roster profiles include the following information:

Senior, Supplemental Rosters, and Off-roster Homegrown players Unavailable players are denoted in the report (i.e., players on loan, Season-Ending Injury list, etc.) Off-roster Homegrown players can appear in MLS matches via a Short-Term Agreement

Current roster designation

Guaranteed contract and option years

International roster status

Designated Players Denoted in the report are players that cannot be converted from a Designated Player to a non-Designated Player by using Targeted Allocation Money.

U22 Initiative Players

Here is how FC Dallas’ roster profile looks