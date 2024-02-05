Photo via FC Dallas

Two preseason friendlies are in the books for FC Dallas during their trip to Spain.

On Friday, the club picked up a scoreless draw with Denmark’s Odense Boldklub. Today, they downed Denmark’s Aalborg 3-1. Dante Sealy stood out on Monday with two goals and an assist to help lead FC Dallas to their third preseason win this year.

Head coach Nico Estevez continues to work through a new formation while rotating players for 45-minute stretches in these preseason matches.

After two friendlies, here are some notes I have taken down as to what is working, what is kinda/sorta working and what has been more on the dreadful side of things.

Who’s stood out so far/what’s working: