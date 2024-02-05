What we've learned about FC Dallas from their preseason in Spain so far
Playing some non-MLS teams is a good thing.
Two preseason friendlies are in the books for FC Dallas during their trip to Spain.
On Friday, the club picked up a scoreless draw with Denmark’s Odense Boldklub. Today, they downed Denmark’s Aalborg 3-1. Dante Sealy stood out on Monday with two goals and an assist to help lead FC Dallas to their third preseason win this year.
Head coach Nico Estevez continues to work through a new formation while rotating players for 45-minute stretches in these preseason matches.
After two friendlies, here are some notes I have taken down as to what is working, what is kinda/sorta working and what has been more on the dreadful side of things.
Who’s stood out so far/what’s working:
Dante Sealy - It is hard to ignore his two goals on Monday. I think playing a wingback position is perfect for him (and Herbert Endeley). His performance was more proof of that. The maturity he showed on the assist to Logan Farrington tells me Sealy is ready for more in 2024. Estevez may have a hard time keeping him off the field if he continues to perform like he did against Aalborg.
Liam Fraser - I said a lot last year that Sam Junqua was the best signing the club had until Asier Illarramendi, but Fraser is starting to be a really close second to that. He brings the right level of calmness and stability you want from a midfielder. He’s not flashy, but he gets in the right spots more often than not.
Enes Sali - Am I ready to call him a guy that I expect to see in every MLS match this year? No, not nearly. I think he shows good quality and can get into dangerous spots in the attack. I would like him to be a tad more aggressive with shooting the ball. He had a moment in the first half against Aalborg where, had he taken a one-time shot instead of trying to dribble around their keeper, he would have likely scored.
