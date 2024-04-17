Photo via FC Dallas

Many FC Dallas fans are used to seeing several Homegrown players make the game-day rosters and even earn a lot of minutes. It has been a staple of the club for a number of years now. But with injuries and a change in style under head coach Nico Estevez, fewer Homegrown players are pushing through in 2024.

The lone exception appears to be midfielder Dante Sealy.

The 21-year-old returned to FC Dallas in 2023 after a couple of seasons on loan in Holland. In the final stretch of the season, he appeared in ten games for FC Dallas, with two starts.

In 2024, he is now a regular starter for the club.

But how has his progress been as a starter for the club in 2024? Let’s dive into some numbers after seven games to see how Sealy is progressing.