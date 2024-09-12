Photo via FC Dallas

After a wild and rather disappointing home loss to Colorado, followed up by a fairly boring and disappointing road draw against Vancouver, it is time to dive back into the season stats for FC Dallas.

I know these normally hit on Tuesdays, but like I mentioned yesterday, that was a travel day for me so I am catching up on things. It also helps that FC Dallas is off this weekend from play.

Let’s dive in to see how the last two games moved the overall season stats.

Goals - 44 (was 42)

We witnessed some nice goals against Colorado, but then we completely lacked any offense against Vancouver. Well, there was that one goal that hit a post and then went in by Petar Musa, only to be ruled offside. Nevertheless, it’s tough to get overly excited about the goals in the last two games, except for the second one against the Rapids.

More of that in the final six games, please and thank you.

xG - 33.5 (was 30.2)

I know the majority of this “jump” came from the loss to Colorado and not the draw in Vancouver. At this stage in the season, three teams are still below FCD in this category. FCD is within a point of three or four teams to move up though.