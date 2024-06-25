FC Dallas had another busy week on the calendar last week as they hosted Minnesota (in less than nine days after playing on the road against them) before heading to Seattle.

It was a mixed bag of a week, to say the least, for Peter Luccin’s club. Seven goals were scored across the two games, but six were given up, including three late ones in dramatic fashion against the Sounders on Saturday night.

Now that the dust has settled on both matches let’s see how they changed the season's stats.

Goals - 27 (was 20)

Pretty good week for Petar Musa, with his four goals and a hat trick against Minnesota.

xG - 18.9 (was 16.5)

I find it absolutely crazy that FC Dallas scored seven goals last week, and their total xG only moved up by a couple of points.