A scoreless draw means a lot of updates on the season's stats, right? Right?

Yeah, thought so. But let’s dive into this week’s stat update for FC Dallas following their first shutout of the season.

xG - 5.6 (was 4.3)

According to Fbref.com, they have the lowest total xG in MLS right now. Weirdly enough, all three Texan teams come in at the bottom of the league in this category. Maybe there is something in the water here?

xG per 90 minutes - 0.94 (was 0.85)

After Austin's wild four-goal game against San Jose last weekend, FC Dallas is officially at the bottom of the league in this category as well.

For those curious, Petar Musa and Eugene Ansah lead the way individually in this area. Ansah has a 0.34 xG per 90, while Musa is at 0.24 xG per 90. It's really hard to get excited over those numbers, though.