Going into last week, we knew that FC Dallas would face its toughest tests of the 2024 season. Coming off a disappointing home draw against Real Salt Lake, in which they gave up three straight goals, the team's morale was likely pretty low ahead of two straight games in Southern California.

What ended up happening was a two-losing streak that saw the club get outshot and outplayed, likely contributing to its lower morale.

Now that the dust has settled on last week, let’s look at what the two losses did to the season numbers.

Goals - 17 (was 17)

There is only one goal to discuss. A blast from Patrickson Delgado, who is starting to be more of a #10 in the Dallas attack than a #6 like we all assumed he was brought in to be.

xG - 14.9 (was 13.9)

It has been two games since our last look at these numbers, and FC Dallas only moved this needle by a tiny inch. Only the New England Revolution is worse in this department, and for good reason, too; they have only scored 11 goals this season.