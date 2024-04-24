Photo via FC Dallas

Five losses in eight games. Seven-game winless streak.

It is, uh, not great. I know I’ve said that a lot over the last two months but there hasn’t been a lot of change on the field by FC Dallas to make me change that stance.

We always say that numbers don’t lie, and we’re starting to hit a point in the season when we have enough data to really draw from as to how truly bad it is for FC Dallas. Basically, chances aren’t happening, and the ones that do aren’t being taken properly. Defensively, they’re still in a bend but don’t break pattern.

Let’s dive into the numbers, shall we?

xG - 7.3 (was 6.4)

According to Fbref.com, FC Dallas is back at the bottom of the league chart in this category. At least Petar Musa found his second goal of the year last week, right?

xG per 90 minutes - 0.92 (was 0.91)

I still find it absolutely wild that all three Texan teams are at the bottom of the league in this category. Austin is the worst, followed by FCD and then Houston. New England, a team that has struggled even more than FCD to start the season, sits in fourth. And somehow, San Jose, the league’s worst team at the moment, is in the middle of the pack.