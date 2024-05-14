Photo via FC Dallas

We’re nearly a third of the way through the regular season, as weird as that is to say/write. FC Dallas picked up another home win last weekend over another rival (maybe we should just play Houston and Austin at home only?).

While the team picked up the win they were mostly outplayed. Let’s dive into the numbers to see how things looked after the Austin game:

Goals - 12 (was 10)

The important thing was seeing both Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa on the scoresheet. We need that as much as possible right now.

xG - 11.5 (was 10.0)

According to Fbref.com, FC Dallas is finally out of the bottom of the league in xG. Another week where Austin and Houston are also below FCD in this category at the bottom of the table. And guess what, all three teams square off again this week. Fun.