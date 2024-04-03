Photo via FC Dallas

It is no secret that FC Dallas has been struggling in 2024. Four straight losses after opening the season with a late-goal win over San Jose has many fans feeling pretty sour about their club.

I thought today would be a good time to look at the numbers after five games. I’ve wanted to do a deeper stat dive for some time this season, but felt we needed more evidence before we really dove into things.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Goals - 6

The easy one to begin with is how many goals the club has scored after five games. Yeah, it isn’t much. Six goals total so far. Three of them came in the run of play, while the other three came from set pieces. FC Dallas has six players with a single goal each, meaning they lack that true go-to scorer so far this season.

Assists - 3

Both Petar Musa and Jesus Ferreira have a goal and assist each so far. I guess, in a weird way, the attacking duo is starting to do something positive. Maybe?